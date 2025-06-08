⚡⚡ MOTB WAKE UP SERIES! ANTIOCHUS EPIPHANIES AND THE RISE OF THE MARK. FROM 2020 TO 2025

this is the next segment for my mark of the beast wake up series. I deal more with the abomination and how the whole world was taken by surprise. The liars in the pulpits and on the internet are saying that we are going to know what it was up front that no one could be deceived about the mark. nothing is further from the truth. You don't have time for guessing games. The world is at it's end. The world was taken in by deceit through a counterfeit pandemic. just as Eve was deceived in the garden of Eden the whole planet Earth was deceived starting in 2020. learn more with this has to do with antiochus Epiphany sacrificing a pig in the temple. and how it ties in to these last days

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]



⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL I APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL



VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12



OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS



[email protected]



FOR SOME OF THE MOST DETAILED INFORMATION ABOUT THE SOON COMMON KINGDOM OF YAHWEH PLEASE GO TO THE WARNING WEBSITE AT

larrygmeguiar2.com