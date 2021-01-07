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Trump calls on Pence to overturn election results
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103 views • January 07, 2021
In a tweet, President Trump called on Vice President Pence to have "extreme courage" in certifying election results. In an official statement, the Trump campaign said Pence has the authority to decertify the election results or send results back to states for change and certification.
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