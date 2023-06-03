Create New Account
Surfer mom's life destroyed by VAXX poison injections
https://twitter.com/angelanashtn/status/1663375337269387264
"34 y.o. Emma Colsey use to surf, ride a bike everyday, drive her son to school etc., but now her legs don’t work properly anymore. A month after her second covid shot she woke up with numbness that hasn’t ceased. She has been to top neurologists in the country and nobody has figured out what is wrong."

Mirrored - bootcamp

vaccinetransverse myelitisemma colsey

