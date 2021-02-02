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Pate Kòde (Fried Haitian Patties) | Allmade Recipes
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23 views • February 02, 2021
For those Haitians who are looking for Haitian Patties, this recipe is a healthy recipe made with some Plant Butter, but butter is optional.
Tools:
Instant Pot: https://ebay.to/3pFN2YZ
Nutri Chopper: https://ebay.to/2YAe5sF
Craft Smart Premium Clay Pasta Machine: https://ebay.to/39DTRoo
Farberware Deep Fryer: https://ebay.to/39A7BAl
Our Website: https://www.allmaderecipes.com/
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#haitian #patties #patekode
Tools:
Instant Pot: https://ebay.to/3pFN2YZ
Nutri Chopper: https://ebay.to/2YAe5sF
Craft Smart Premium Clay Pasta Machine: https://ebay.to/39DTRoo
Farberware Deep Fryer: https://ebay.to/39A7BAl
Our Website: https://www.allmaderecipes.com/
Subscribe so you don't miss any tasty recipes! ➤ https://bit.ly/3mCk9dH
_____________________________________________________
FOLLOW US:
🡻
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allmaderecipes
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allmaderecipes
Twitter: https://twitter.com/allmaderecipes
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/allmaderecipes
Tumblr: https://allmaderecipes.tumblr.com/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@allmaderecipes
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/allmaderecipes
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@allmaderecipes
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/allmaderecipes
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@allmaderecipes
_____________________________________________________
#haitian #patties #patekode
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