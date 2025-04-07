'Listen you motherf*ckers, we're gonna tax you 25%' - Trump 'Throwback' to China - April 28, 2011, Las Vegas

'Listen you motherf*ckers, we're gonna tax you 25%'

Trump throwback to China tariff threat — 'it's all about the messenger'

Is the message getting through though?

⚡️Trump THREATENS China with ADDITIONAL tariffs of 50% starting April 9.

Yesterday, China issued Retaliatory Tariffs of 34%, on top of their already record setting Tariffs, Non-Monetary Tariffs, Illegal Subsidization of companies, and massive long term Currency Manipulation, despite my warning that any country that Retaliates against the U.S. by issuing additional Tariffs, above and beyond their already existing long term Tariff abuse of our Nation, will be immediately met with new and substantially higher Tariffs, over and above those initially set. Therefore, if China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th. Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated! Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

😨Over 100%! If Trump keeps his word and adds an ADDITIONAL 50% tariff on Chinese goods, effective April 9, on top of those already in place, the total punitive rate will reach 104%.

