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Behind The War In Ukraine Is A Complex Network Of Actors And Agendas Setting Us On A Course Toward 'Meta-Martial Law' With Digital Rationing Cards And A Reformatting Of The Human Genome
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179 views • April 16, 2022
Ukraine will serve to trigger an energy crisis that ultimately invokes the construction of a formalized global energy economy and the coerced implementation of Klaus Schwab's "Fourth Industrial Revolution" projections.
It will accelerate the UN Sustainable Development Goal number 7, “Sustainable energy for all”.
Almost all sustainable energy technology is fraudulent, none of this will occur without extreme hardship. The WEF has been champing at the bit recently—
It will accelerate the UN Sustainable Development Goal number 7, “Sustainable energy for all”.
Almost all sustainable energy technology is fraudulent, none of this will occur without extreme hardship. The WEF has been champing at the bit recently—
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