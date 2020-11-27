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Explain to Me - How could Trump Have Lost Michigan this Election?!
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113 views • November 27, 2020
Many people are absolutely mystified how Donald Trump could have lost the state of Michigan in the 2020 election after bringing back jobs, protecting the union worker, campaigning they're hard, and with governor Gretchen Whitmer under the articles of impeachment, and the term "pure moron" Associated with her, and people sick of the unwarranted and unconstitutional lockdowns she was trying to impose, disassociation with a Democrat that Michiganders might've had, how in the world Did the state of Michigan vote for Joe Biden without fraud being involved?
#michigan #puremoron #election
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#michigan #puremoron #election
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
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