CAPITOL HILL EXPERT PANEL EXPOSES THE COVID CARTEL
Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Mar 1, 2024


This week Sen. Ron Johnson led the roundtable discussion, “Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?” featuring a panel of the biggest global experts exposing the failures of our governments during the pandemic.


#RonJohnson #CovidCartel


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4gn5qo-capitol-hill-expert-panel-exposes-the-covid-cartel.html

capitol hillpandemicdel bigtreehighwiresenatorexposesfailureshidingcovidron johnsonexpert panelfederal health agenciescartell

