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Fraudci accused of misinfo campaign, Ohio Gov backtracks ban of Hydroxychloroquine
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32 views • August 01, 2020
DAHBOO7, July 30, 2020
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R) says he agrees with FDA Commissioner Steven Hahn (see below), and has asked the state medical board to "halt their new rule prohibiting the selling or dispensing of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19."
Learn More:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/yale-epidemiologist-accuses-fauci-misinformation-campaign-against-hydroxychloroquine-fda
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Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R) says he agrees with FDA Commissioner Steven Hahn (see below), and has asked the state medical board to "halt their new rule prohibiting the selling or dispensing of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19."
Learn More:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/yale-epidemiologist-accuses-fauci-misinformation-campaign-against-hydroxychloroquine-fda
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated:
https://www.paypal.me/dahboo7
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
www.undergroundworldnews.com
https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo777
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7
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