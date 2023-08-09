Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova has been pushing the RAW FOOD DIET on all of us.





She says:

Meat bad

Bread Bad

Cooked Veggies bad

SO, after 7 years of making those claims, she is dead of STARVATION!

Here is my take on trendy diets.

