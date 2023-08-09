Create New Account
VEGAN INFLUENCER ZHANNA SAMSONOVA HAS BEEN PUSHING THE RAW FOOD DIET ON ALL OF US.
Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova has been pushing the RAW FOOD DIET on all of us.


She says:

Meat bad

Bread Bad

Cooked Veggies bad

SO, after 7 years of making those claims, she is dead of STARVATION!

Here is my take on trendy diets.

www.KevinJJohnston.me


