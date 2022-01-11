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A PRACTICAL ADVICE
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80 views • January 11, 2022
Are you clear on your WHY?
Press play to hear me give practical advice on living a successful life!
When we have a real understanding of why we are doing our purpose work and the ripple effect that our work can create, it gets easier to remain motivated to show up and do the work.
But here’s the thing: so many people only focus on the positive effect of their why. When was the last time you sat down to consider the negative impact of choosing not to show up and do your purpose work?
If you haven’t already, be sure to check out my full interview from The New Psychology of Winning Tour, where I shared the stage with industry legend Mr. Denis Waitly! https://youtu.be/gpDvVyn9-Ao
For more practical tips, be sure to connect with me out over on my rumble channel!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Press play to hear me give practical advice on living a successful life!
When we have a real understanding of why we are doing our purpose work and the ripple effect that our work can create, it gets easier to remain motivated to show up and do the work.
But here’s the thing: so many people only focus on the positive effect of their why. When was the last time you sat down to consider the negative impact of choosing not to show up and do your purpose work?
If you haven’t already, be sure to check out my full interview from The New Psychology of Winning Tour, where I shared the stage with industry legend Mr. Denis Waitly! https://youtu.be/gpDvVyn9-Ao
For more practical tips, be sure to connect with me out over on my rumble channel!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
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