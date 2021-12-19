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7. The Antichrist
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68 views • December 19, 2021
The Bible predicts that in the end days, there will be a global government led by one man, the Antichrist, who will be Satan Incarnate. All signs are that this is exactly what the world is preparing for. Politicians refer to this as the "New World Order" or the "Great Reset", but students of the Bible know that this is referring to the final World Empire spoken of by Daniel and Revelation. This excellent teaching will show you all the characteristics of the Antichrist as described in the Bible.
The Antichrist; The Vision of the Statue; 1. The Antichrist will Lead the Revived Roman Empire; 2. He will make a
7 year covenant with the
Jews , but break it after 3 ½ years; 3. He will Rule with Iron Dictatorship; 4. He will be Empowered by Satan; 5. He will exalt himself to the position of God
& Begin the Great Tribulation by Committing
the “Abomination of Desolation”; 6. He will Perform Supernatural Signs & Wonders; 7. Mass Persecution of Christians; 8. Characterized by
Hatred of God & Blasphemy; 9. He will be accepted by the Jews; 10. He is the Man of Sin & Son of Perdition; 11. DECEPTION
He will completely deceive those
who reject the truth. All who accept him will perish.; 12. He will
be being fatally wounded and healed; 13. He will be
Worshipped; 14. He will Make a Statue of Himself Come to Life; 15. He will Make Everyone Take His Mark; 16. He will try to change the
CALENDAR & LAWS; 17. Battle of Armageddon
For a copy of the notes used in this video and for the full teaching, please visit: http://crossroadoftruth.org
#crossroadoftruth #TheAntichrist #Heaven #BibleStudies #JesusAndTheCross #EndTimes #BibleProphecy
The Antichrist; The Vision of the Statue; 1. The Antichrist will Lead the Revived Roman Empire; 2. He will make a
7 year covenant with the
Jews , but break it after 3 ½ years; 3. He will Rule with Iron Dictatorship; 4. He will be Empowered by Satan; 5. He will exalt himself to the position of God
& Begin the Great Tribulation by Committing
the “Abomination of Desolation”; 6. He will Perform Supernatural Signs & Wonders; 7. Mass Persecution of Christians; 8. Characterized by
Hatred of God & Blasphemy; 9. He will be accepted by the Jews; 10. He is the Man of Sin & Son of Perdition; 11. DECEPTION
He will completely deceive those
who reject the truth. All who accept him will perish.; 12. He will
be being fatally wounded and healed; 13. He will be
Worshipped; 14. He will Make a Statue of Himself Come to Life; 15. He will Make Everyone Take His Mark; 16. He will try to change the
CALENDAR & LAWS; 17. Battle of Armageddon
For a copy of the notes used in this video and for the full teaching, please visit: http://crossroadoftruth.org
#crossroadoftruth #TheAntichrist #Heaven #BibleStudies #JesusAndTheCross #EndTimes #BibleProphecy
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