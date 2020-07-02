© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING!! FAKE COVID-19 "SPIKE" IN TEXAS! MOST ANY SYMPTOM NOW LISTED AS PART OF THE "COVID" SCAM!!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • July 02, 2020
https://collincountytx.new.swagit.com/videos/62477
(approx 15mins in)
Explanation: https://banned.video/watch?id=5efab695672706002f367a0a
http://www.ronpaullibertyreport.com/archives/is-the-texas-covid-spike-fake-news
FREE SPEECH video platforms:
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/
Exclusive content:
https://banned.video/
https://www.altcensored.com/
FREE SPEECH social media platforms:
https://www.minds.com/
https://gab.com/
https://www.parler.com/
https://telegram.org/
(approx 15mins in)
Explanation: https://banned.video/watch?id=5efab695672706002f367a0a
http://www.ronpaullibertyreport.com/archives/is-the-texas-covid-spike-fake-news
FREE SPEECH video platforms:
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/
Exclusive content:
https://banned.video/
https://www.altcensored.com/
FREE SPEECH social media platforms:
https://www.minds.com/
https://gab.com/
https://www.parler.com/
https://telegram.org/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.