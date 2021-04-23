© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Agenda 21: A Time for Political Restoration w/ Michael Shaw
Follow
0
Share
Report
35 views • April 23, 2021
Mirrored from YouTube user: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHD1RZsaKbNvqdYuxb_a3EQ
Freedom Advocates represents a cross-section of people from all political parties and backgrounds who are united in the principles of individual liberty, equal justice and the constitutional administration of government. People are born with unalienable rights and government exists to protect those rights. Rather than bureaucrats mandating indoctrination programs, parents should direct the terms of their child's education. Rather than bureaucrats taking the use of private property, the ideals of private property should be protected by government.
Our mission is to advance the principles of freedom to individuals and government through public discourse.
http://www.freedomadvocates.org
http://www.EagleForumofCalifornia.org
http://www.oriontalkradio.com
Freedom Advocates represents a cross-section of people from all political parties and backgrounds who are united in the principles of individual liberty, equal justice and the constitutional administration of government. People are born with unalienable rights and government exists to protect those rights. Rather than bureaucrats mandating indoctrination programs, parents should direct the terms of their child's education. Rather than bureaucrats taking the use of private property, the ideals of private property should be protected by government.
Our mission is to advance the principles of freedom to individuals and government through public discourse.
http://www.freedomadvocates.org
http://www.EagleForumofCalifornia.org
http://www.oriontalkradio.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.