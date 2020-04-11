"Toilet Paper Economy" (A 7-Point Explain)

#LoveAllServeOthers

i had my hands on toilet paper at Wally World, and for some reason i set it down, walked 3 steps, turned around, went back to get it, and POOF... it was gone!



Everyone's meme-ing about TP, the world is talking about you-know-what...but SatoshiCryptoMoto gives a crash-course explain on 7 important dynamics behind the present staggering, monumental, historic, and epic changes in today's global economy.



But hurry up! Watch this vid before it gets outdated, and your depth of understanding may help you to stack up some more toilet paper before it's all gone for good.



Hey -i'll offer you 10,000 sheets for your one Bitcoin, but the offer stands only for today!



#SatoshiCryptoMoto #QE4 #bitcoin #crypto #blockchain



Btw, this video is stacked with visual aids to refer you to great articles for your further independent research. Checkitout!



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