Northern Rivers Residents Make Their Voices Heard.

Concerned residents of the Northern Rivers (NSW), gathered outside the office of the sitting MP for the electorate of Richmond to make their voices heard.
10th May, 2024.
MP Justine Elliot (Labor) will not return the people's calls and emails, how else are they supposed to have discourse with the publicly elected official?
Perhaps drop her a line yourself and clog up her ever increasing email inbox -
https://www.justineelliot.com.au/contact/
