WORLD PREMIERE: WATCH THE WATER FULL MOVIE

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Dr Bryan Ardis interview will BLOW YOUR MIND. You will understand why Dr Zelenko says Dr Ardis is the #1 target on the Pfizer hit list.
EXCLUSIVE DOCUMENTARY: Watch The Water
The plandemic continues, but its origins are still a nefarious mystery. How did the world get sick, how did Covid really spread, and did the Satanic elite tell the world about this bioweapon ahead of time? Dr. Bryan Ardis (www.ardisantidote.com) has unveiled a shocking connection between this pandemic and the eternal battle of good and evil which began in the Garden of Eden.
In this Stew Peters Network exclusive, Director Stew Peters, award winning filmmaker Nicholas Stumphauzer and Executive Producer Lauren Witzke bring to light a truth satan himself has fought to suppress.