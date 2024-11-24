"CARBON TAX" + TARRIFFS = YOURE SCREWED

Brighteon hides videos by holding videos in "que" for hours and then publishes em 3 pages deep in the wrong category.. That's happening to this video.

HAVE YALL GONE MAD?

HAVE YOU LITERALLY LOST YOUR MARBLES?

What? Becuz it's trump charging you 20-50% more for everything you buy now, is ok w you since it's him? (Becuz YOU pay the tarrifs bozo) And now you're also ok w the bullshit climate change agenda? Becuz that's where "carbon tax" comes from. The bullshit lie that we re causing the sun to act different so we should pay someone extra for everything we do now? Oh, that's ok too? Becuz that's WEF shit, is what that is. They said they were gonna do it .. and they are. Becuz your boy works for the WEF so... There's that. Wake the fuck up. Youve been had.