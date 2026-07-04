More Miracles of God. All that we rightly do & suffer for Christs sake is all worth it, 2Co 4:17 Faith in Christ & to do what is right (Micah 6:8) is what honours & pleases God. Ps 15, 24, 51 Is 33.

⚠️Prophetic dream/visions: War coming to America

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7REuZdC77c

Brother John Wycliffe writing (Titled selectenglishwo00wyclgoog – Copy) of exhortation and explaining/expounding Romans 8:18. Page 348 to 350/455 (Page 323-325)

For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time [are] not worthy [to be compared] with the glory which shall be revealed in us. Romans 8:18

(The apostle exhorts to perseverance in the service of God.)

In this epistle teacheth Paul, how that Christian men should last in the service of Jesus Christ, without grudging against Him. I reckon, saith Paul, that sufferings of this present time be not even-worthy to the glory that is to come, that shall be showed in us. As who saith, who ever suffer here never so much for God’s sake, that his suffering must have reward that shall pass all his travail. But who would grudge against God for this travail, since this is temporary? Since God sustaineth a man, and moveth him, and helpeth him for to travail such travail; and how should it not come of grace?

And thus reward for this travail must needs all come of grace. For when man travaileth of his own much more travail than this is, that men make (request) to him for reward in this world; and since reward of God in heaven is a thousand times better than this, it is known that joy of heaven is not even-worthy to this travail.

For if man suffer to the death on good manner in God’s cause, that he hath everlasting life, that is better that all his gift. For God of His great Lordship cannot reward but largely, as an earthly lord for little rewardeth men by more mede (gifts).

And thus clerks seeing commonly, that a man deserveth of two manners covenably and even worthily. On the first manner a man deserveth bliss; for it is covenable to God, worthy and just both, that He of His Great Grace reward largely his poor servant.

But man deserveth not bliss of God by even-worthyness, whatever he do, since God must needs, of His Lordship and His Grace, reward more men. The glory of heaven that is to come is it hid, and shall be showed after to men in bliss; and this glory is so much, that men should have will to travail herefor. And by this skill were martyrs moved to suffer joyfully all their pain; for no man grudgeth nor faileth here, but for default of his belief. And since man is God’s creature, both bodily and ghostly, man is clepid by himself creature, before others, and specially this man that is lasting in hope of bliss.

And therefore Paul clepeth this man, abiding of a creature; for this man abideth sadly showing of bliss of God’s children. For John saith, that we be now God’s children as if it be hid, but we witen (know) well, at doomsday, when Christ shall appear in His Glory, that we should be like to Him; but this is not yet showed to us.

And the ground of all this joy is, that we be God’s creatures, and He hath ordained of His Grace us to be God’s sons.

(Man made subject to vanity here, that he might suffer patiently, hoping for bliss hereafter.)

Another reason that Paul telleth is grounded in this root, that from time that man had sinned, man was subject to vanity. For he was needed to bear vanity of his life, both in pains of his body and in passions of his soul, and by this he must needs suffer mischevious death for his sin.

What man should then grudge to suffer willfully for bliss, since else he must needs suffer more painfully for less reward. Blessed be that Lord that, subjecteth men to vanity, for this cause, for to have hope of bliss, and thus suffer willfully for right. Hope and solace in this pain is, that men trowen (knoweth) to come to bliss and full heritage of God’s sons, for little pain that they suffer here.

And herefore saith Paul thus afterward; that His creature shall be delivered from servage of corruption, and to the freedom of glory that God’s sons should have in bliss. (Romans 8:21 Because the creature itself also shall be delivered from the bondage of corruption into the glorious liberty of the children of God.)

And certain we witen (know), that each man that is creature, ordained to bliss, willeth and travaileth painfully till that he part from this world; for thus did Christ Our Father Lord, and so must all his children do.

And men that have their bliss here must needs in death have more pain; and so the way that Christ hath ordained is both lighter and the best.

CONTINUED AT THE COMMENTS.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8d7k6ftNkN4



