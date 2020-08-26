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PREPARING FOR WORLD GOVERNMENT, PART 1
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159 views • August 26, 2020
Today many are calling for a World Government to solve a worldwide problem. What would World Citizenship look like? What type of system would the elites like to create? How many steps away from totalitarian control are we? Did the Pope really call for a one world government? And so much more!!"The Marxists and globalists seem to be winning. The cancel culture is even in our churches thanks to the death of discernment. How do believers push back?"
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Find his DVD set in our online store at https://www.agendadocumentary.com/sto.....
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