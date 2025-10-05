BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
God Created You Perfect, Discovering My True-Self, Ability to Conquer All Sin and Error, The Pain of Loss in Reincarnated Souls, Any Emotional Pain Can Be Released
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/2rbreKnm7M0

20111106 Spirit Life - The Sleep State S1P2


Cut:

2h03m15s - 2h06m21s


DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: godsway.net

Divine Truth Events: event.divinetruth.com

Donate: donate.divinetruth.com


Official Divine Truth Downloads:

https://uspub00.divinetruth.com/

https://uspub01.divinetruth.com/

“GOD CREATED YOU PERFECT. GOD DIDN’T MAKE ANY MISTAKES WITH YOU. GOD DIDN’T CREATE THE DAMAGE NOR THE FACADE. AND GOD KNOWS WHAT YOUR POTENTIAL IS. AND YOUR POTENTIAL FAR EXCEEDS WHAT YOUR FACADE CONSIDERS TO BE YOUR POTENTIAL. AND YOUR POTENTIAL FAR EXCEEDS AND IT HAS THE ABILITY TO OVERCOME EVERY TINY PIECE OF DAMAGE THAT’S EVER BEEN DONE TO YOU, IS ABLE TO BE OVERCOMED THE WAY GOD’S DESIGNED YOUR SOUL. GOD DIDN’T MAKE A MISTAKE DESIGNING YOUR SOUL..."

@ 02h03m14s


#GodsPerfectCreation #GodDoesNotMakeMistakes #SoulsPotential #ConqueringTheSin #TrueSelfDiscovery #Facade #ThePainOfLoss #ReincarnatedOnes #EmotionalPain #SoulDesign #BeautifulChildOfGod #TrustInGod #SafeAndComfortable #GodReliant #DivineLovePath #Wisdom #ReincarnatedJesusAndMaryMagdalene #GriefTheHealingEmotion #FeelEverything #DrivenByTruthNotFear #PreciousChildOfGod #Simple #TrueSpirituality #SoulAwakening #SoulCondition #IWantToKnowEverything #SoulFood #SoulSearch #SoulDevelopment #SoulTransformationWithGod #NewNewAge


emotional painsoul foodfacadetrust in goddivine love pathsoul conditiontrue spiritualitysoul searchgrief the healing emotionfeel everythinggod reliantsoul transformation with goddriven by truth not fearsoul awakeningreincarnated jesus and mary magdalenegods perfect creationgod does not make mistakessouls potentialconquering the sintrueself discoverythe pain of lossreincarnated onessoul designbeautiful child of godsafe and comfortable
