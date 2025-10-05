God Created You Perfect, Discovering My True-Self, Ability to Conquer All Sin and Error, The Pain of Loss in Reincarnated Souls, Any Emotional Pain Can Be Released

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL ORIGINAL:
20111106 Spirit Life - The Sleep State S1P2
Cut:
2h03m15s - 2h06m21s
DIVINE TRUTH:
Divine Truth Website: divinetruth.com
Mary's Blog: mary.divinetruth.com
God’s Way: godsway.net
Divine Truth Events: event.divinetruth.com
Donate: donate.divinetruth.com
Official Divine Truth Downloads:
https://uspub00.divinetruth.com/
https://uspub01.divinetruth.com/
***********************************
“GOD CREATED YOU PERFECT. GOD DIDN’T MAKE ANY MISTAKES WITH YOU. GOD DIDN’T CREATE THE DAMAGE NOR THE FACADE. AND GOD KNOWS WHAT YOUR POTENTIAL IS. AND YOUR POTENTIAL FAR EXCEEDS WHAT YOUR FACADE CONSIDERS TO BE YOUR POTENTIAL. AND YOUR POTENTIAL FAR EXCEEDS AND IT HAS THE ABILITY TO OVERCOME EVERY TINY PIECE OF DAMAGE THAT’S EVER BEEN DONE TO YOU, IS ABLE TO BE OVERCOMED THE WAY GOD’S DESIGNED YOUR SOUL. GOD DIDN’T MAKE A MISTAKE DESIGNING YOUR SOUL..."
@ 02h03m14s
#GodsPerfectCreation #GodDoesNotMakeMistakes #SoulsPotential #ConqueringTheSin #TrueSelfDiscovery #Facade #ThePainOfLoss #ReincarnatedOnes #EmotionalPain #SoulDesign #BeautifulChildOfGod #TrustInGod #SafeAndComfortable #GodReliant #DivineLovePath #Wisdom #ReincarnatedJesusAndMaryMagdalene #GriefTheHealingEmotion #FeelEverything #DrivenByTruthNotFear #PreciousChildOfGod #Simple #TrueSpirituality #SoulAwakening #SoulCondition #IWantToKnowEverything #SoulFood #SoulSearch #SoulDevelopment #SoulTransformationWithGod #NewNewAge