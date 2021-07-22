© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HE TRULY BELIEVED WITH ALL HIS HEART THAT IF YOU DON'T BELIEVE IN VACCINES YOUR AN IDIOT - HE DIED (MIRRORED)
Follow
6
Share
Report
1139 views • July 22, 2021
HE TRULY BELIEVED WITH ALL HIS HEART THAT IF YOU DON'T BELIEVE IN VACCINES YOUR AN IDIOT - HE DIED (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H8wrewsHloGl/
Went on social media and said you are an idiot if you don't believe in vaccines...oops. He died from the vaccination. We are morons? Not functional members of society? Oh well...I guess that makes me a dysfunctional, moronic idiot. But it made you dead. His family then scores over $30K on a GoFundMe page for him because he is sick and died. What crap.
Source: Bootcamp
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H8wrewsHloGl/
Went on social media and said you are an idiot if you don't believe in vaccines...oops. He died from the vaccination. We are morons? Not functional members of society? Oh well...I guess that makes me a dysfunctional, moronic idiot. But it made you dead. His family then scores over $30K on a GoFundMe page for him because he is sick and died. What crap.
Source: Bootcamp
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.