Create New Account
Jefferson Nullified? The Embargo of 1807-09
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
326 Subscribers
17 views
Published 14 hours ago

Just 9 years after Thomas Jefferson called for nullification of the Alien and Sedition Acts - states and individuals took the same kind of strategy against his Embargo Act - signed by Pres. Jefferson in late 1807 - and a series of follow up acts to beef up enforcement of it.


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: October 13, 2023

Keywords
libertynullificationhistorylibertarianthomas jefferson10th amendmentnullifyfederalistembargo act

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket