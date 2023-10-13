Jefferson Nullified? The Embargo of 1807-09

Just 9 years after Thomas Jefferson called for nullification of the Alien and Sedition Acts - states and individuals took the same kind of strategy against his Embargo Act - signed by Pres. Jefferson in late 1807 - and a series of follow up acts to beef up enforcement of it.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: October 13, 2023
