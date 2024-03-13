Create New Account
⚡️The Destruction of Two multi-purpose Mi-8 (Mi-17) Helicopters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 14 hours ago

⚡️AFU helicopters destroyed on landing pad in Donetsk People's Republic  

First with a burst of cluster munitions, followed by precision weapons strikes

Air reconnaissance means located three AFU helicopters on a concealed landing pad set up to refuel the aircraft and refill ammunition.  

The located landing pad with enemy helicopters was immediately struck by a cluster munition.

As a result of following precision weapons strikes, two AFU helicopters were destroyed.

BY The Russian Ministry of Defense 

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

