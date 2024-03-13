⚡️AFU helicopters destroyed on landing pad in Donetsk People's Republic
First with a burst of cluster munitions, followed by precision weapons strikes
Air reconnaissance means located three AFU helicopters on a concealed landing pad set up to refuel the aircraft and refill ammunition.
The located landing pad with enemy helicopters was immediately struck by a cluster munition.
As a result of following precision weapons strikes, two AFU helicopters were destroyed.
BY The Russian Ministry of Defense
