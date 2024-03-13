⚡️AFU helicopters destroyed on landing pad in Donetsk People's Republic

First with a burst of cluster munitions, followed by precision weapons strikes

Air reconnaissance means located three AFU helicopters on a concealed landing pad set up to refuel the aircraft and refill ammunition.

The located landing pad with enemy helicopters was immediately struck by a cluster munition.

As a result of following precision weapons strikes, two AFU helicopters were destroyed.

BY The Russian Ministry of Defense

