Explanation of making real root beer

Explanation of how to make real fermented root beer. Though the roots and spices are initially pasteurized the end product is raw and probiotic. This is achieved by adding the live premade ginger bug culture to the root brew ONCE COOLED TO ROOM TEMP FIRST. Will kill ginger bug if too hot. Allow to brew until bubbling slows usually after 3-5 days. "Burp"(release pressure) from jar a few times a day to prevent jar breaking. You may then decant the brew into smaller jars and drink if you prefer less carbonation. If you want it carbonated like a soda allow it to sit in the smaller jars/bottles with a tight lid for another few days. May still want to relieve pressure at least once daily to prevent jar breakage.



Full ingredients list:

Water to cover materials during boiling phase, sassafras root, Cinnamon stick, star anise, black pepper, fresh ginger root, turmeric, coriander seeds, nutmeg, peppermint, spearmint, vanilla extract, molasses, 1 cup sugar, and ginger bug starter culture (sugar, molasses, and ginger bug added after boiling and cooled to room temp).



Other ingredients one might add:

Fennel seeds, fenugreek seeds, sassparilla root, licorice root, mace, various mints, anything with like flavor to the above ingredients.



A note on using honey in place of sugar. Maybe a tbsp or two would add desirable flavor to the mix but a full replace for the other sweeteners alters the taste away from the classic root beer flavor significantly. It tasted ok when I tried honey but it wasn't as good as I expected.



Many of these ingredients were wild crafted or home grown. Sassafras root was wild harvested. Peppermint, spearmint, and coriander seeds were from our own gardens! I encourage you grow some of your ingredients too!