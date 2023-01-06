Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump will be New SPEAKER! Plus PROUD Boys Trial today, 20-year Prison sentence
124 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine


January 5, 2023


Trump will be new Speaker of House? Or Swam Donkey McCarthy? DeAnna Lorraine discusses the Speaker selection circus happening, joined by special Guests Jacob Engles of Gateway Pundit, Roger Stone's longtime aid, and Will Witt, formerly of Prager U who recently founded his own magazine in Florida. They will weigh in on the crazy top news stories of the day, especially the Trump/Kevin McCarthy speaker madness, and the Proud Boys trial for conspiracy and sedition on the eve of the January 6th anniversary, facing 20 years in Prison!


WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!


Make sure you FOLLOW DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine and her TWITTER is back! @Deanna4Congress. Also join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week!


Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to $10k in FREE SILVER: https://goldco.com/shots


Support Shots Fired, and get prepared! Visit Christian-Owned https://HeavensHarvest.com and use Promocode SHOTSFIRED for 5% Off!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v242z5q-trump-will-be-new-speaker-plus-proud-boys-trial-today-20-year-prison-senten.html


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventspoliticspresidentkevin mccarthyspeakerspeaker of the houseprisontrialproud boysjacob englesdeanna lorrainewill wittshots firedjan6j6speakershipselection circus

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket