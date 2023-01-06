Trump will be New SPEAKER! Plus PROUD Boys Trial today, 20-year Prison sentence

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine





Trump will be new Speaker of House? Or Swam Donkey McCarthy? DeAnna Lorraine discusses the Speaker selection circus happening, joined by special Guests Jacob Engles of Gateway Pundit, Roger Stone's longtime aid, and Will Witt, formerly of Prager U who recently founded his own magazine in Florida. They will weigh in on the crazy top news stories of the day, especially the Trump/Kevin McCarthy speaker madness, and the Proud Boys trial for conspiracy and sedition on the eve of the January 6th anniversary, facing 20 years in Prison!





