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Russia Ukraine Updates.Servicemen of the Central Military District delivered humanitarian aid to the liberated settlement of the Luhansk People's Republic. Now only 15 families live in it, the rest of the houses were looted and burned by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The civilian population complains that the Ukrainian military took away all transport: cars, motorcycles, bicycles.
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