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Conquering COVID-19 VIRUS | Trustless Bitcoin & The BANK TAKEDOWN | [OZ] [V] [Steve Jobs] [SATOSHI]
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84 views • January 25, 2021
◄Originally posted and banned on 2/16/2020 to YouTube►
#YearZero2020 #BitcoinReset #WizardOfOz #WhoIsSatoshi #CovidConundrum
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Resources -
**DoTERRA Essential Oils** shop: https://www.doterra.com/US/en/site/herballyhappy
LAMBDA quick sheet: https://mythologian.net/lambda-symbol-meaning-greek-lambda-sign-uses/
Mercury Retrograde Calendar (Feb 2020): https://www.astrologyhoroscopereadings.com/2020-mercury-retrograde-calendar.html
Cyberpunk 2077 game: https://www.cyberpunk.net/us/en/pre-order
Steve Jobs 1981 Nightline Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3H-Y-D3-j-M
Yogananda and his Death: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MASGVP1nYgg
Steve Jobs' Introduction of the Think Difference campaign: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDD5G2_6hdA
Steve Jobs D3 Conference Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzH54FpWAP0
Steve Jobs D5 Conference Interview: https://youtu.be/wvhW8cp15tk
Steve Jobs D8 Conference Interview: https://youtu.be/i5f8bqYYwps
Esoteric Programming Terms: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sugar_(software) | https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anonymous_function
Dark Journalist X Series 77 (MKULTRA etc): https://youtu.be/YeEOvQVihWI
The Dropout Podcast: https://abcaudio.com/podcasts/the-dropout/
Disney/Pixar/THX Bumper: https://youtu.be/TZsusP06VyI
Jon Favreau Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jon_Favreau
Jon Favreau Twitter w/ George Lucas and Baby Yoda: https://twitter.com/Jon_Favreau/status/1217993455487475712?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1218058745474879488&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fa30563402%2Fbest-baby-yoda-george-lucas-social-media-reactions%2F
Nikola Tesla WIZARD Book: https://www.amazon.com/Wizard-Times-Nikola-Biography-Genius/dp/0806539968
Blizzard of Ozz Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blizzard_of_Ozz
Ozzy Osbourne and Suicide Solution Lawsuit: https://ultimateclassicrock.com/ozzy-osbourne-fan-suicide/
Ozzy's Brain: https://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2010/06/17/why-is-ozzy-osbourne-still-alive
Ozzy Quote: https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/112395-out-of-everything-i-ve-lost-i-miss-my-mind-the
Ozzy Osbourne Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ozzy_Osbourne
Ozzy/John Osbourne Nigh Flight Interview: https://youtu.be/3OZyM2KQsj8
The Batman (2021) trailer: https://youtu.be/6Vc0xXO_Sbs
A Clockwork Orange Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Clockwork_Orange_(film)
Coin Market Cap: https://coinmarketcap.com/
Coin Market Book: https://coinmarketbook.cc/
Bix Weir and Road to Roota: http://www.roadtoroota.com/
Alan Greenspan Apple Commercial: https://youtu.be/rtZhTugVwoI
Alan Greenspan Wiki: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/a/alangreenspan.asp
Bart Chilton Dies: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-04-28/former-u-s-cftc-commissioner-bart-chilton-dies-at-age-58
Steve Jobs' OWN cancer denials: https://participatorymedicine.org/epatients/2011/10/steve-jobs-cancer-denial.html
Steve Jobs Cancer Timeline: https://abcnews.go.com/Health/CancerPreventionAndTreatment/steve-jobs-pancreatic-cancer-timeline/story?id=14681812
China Coronavirus Getting Worse: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/title | https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/shocking-video-shows-people-street-being-rounded-wuhan-begins-wartime-measures
Cliff High Critical Thinking (latest on Coronavirus 2/15): https://youtu.be/ersl7dx-WjI
COVID-19 Biological Weapon Possibilities: https://www.globalresearch.ca/biological-weapons-useful-timely-factual-overview/5702842?utm_campaign=magnet&;utm_source=article_page&utm_medium=related_articles | https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-geopolitical-deployment-of-biological-weapons/5703005
Indian Doctors Combat COVID-19 w/ Homeopathy: https://www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/indian-authorities-propose-use-of-homeopathy-to-prevent-coronavirus-67075
Chinese Woman POSSESSED and SAVED by Chi Master: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3623296/Possessed-woman-Supermarket-China-collapses-screams-terrified-shoppers.html
Coronavirus, the Economy and the Perfect Storm: https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/coronavirus-and-credit-a-perfect-storm
Masaki Miyagawa and Sacred Geometry Protection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xA1l25pwhdY&;t=2718s | https://www.akaida.com/store/powered-radionics-pyramid | https://www.spooky2-mall.com/products/
Hawaii Merkaba and Ho'oponopono: https://www.muaisa.org/vortex?lightbox=i30a34 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OL972JihAmg
RED MEAT CANCER: https://www.awaken.com/2015/10/who-processed-meat-can-cause-cancer-red-meat-probably-can/
FASAB 56 and SPACE FORCE taking shape: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/space-force-taking-shape/
#YearZero2020 #BitcoinReset #WizardOfOz #WhoIsSatoshi #CovidConundrum
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Resources -
**DoTERRA Essential Oils** shop: https://www.doterra.com/US/en/site/herballyhappy
LAMBDA quick sheet: https://mythologian.net/lambda-symbol-meaning-greek-lambda-sign-uses/
Mercury Retrograde Calendar (Feb 2020): https://www.astrologyhoroscopereadings.com/2020-mercury-retrograde-calendar.html
Cyberpunk 2077 game: https://www.cyberpunk.net/us/en/pre-order
Steve Jobs 1981 Nightline Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3H-Y-D3-j-M
Yogananda and his Death: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MASGVP1nYgg
Steve Jobs' Introduction of the Think Difference campaign: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDD5G2_6hdA
Steve Jobs D3 Conference Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzH54FpWAP0
Steve Jobs D5 Conference Interview: https://youtu.be/wvhW8cp15tk
Steve Jobs D8 Conference Interview: https://youtu.be/i5f8bqYYwps
Esoteric Programming Terms: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sugar_(software) | https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anonymous_function
Dark Journalist X Series 77 (MKULTRA etc): https://youtu.be/YeEOvQVihWI
The Dropout Podcast: https://abcaudio.com/podcasts/the-dropout/
Disney/Pixar/THX Bumper: https://youtu.be/TZsusP06VyI
Jon Favreau Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jon_Favreau
Jon Favreau Twitter w/ George Lucas and Baby Yoda: https://twitter.com/Jon_Favreau/status/1217993455487475712?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1218058745474879488&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fa30563402%2Fbest-baby-yoda-george-lucas-social-media-reactions%2F
Nikola Tesla WIZARD Book: https://www.amazon.com/Wizard-Times-Nikola-Biography-Genius/dp/0806539968
Blizzard of Ozz Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blizzard_of_Ozz
Ozzy Osbourne and Suicide Solution Lawsuit: https://ultimateclassicrock.com/ozzy-osbourne-fan-suicide/
Ozzy's Brain: https://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2010/06/17/why-is-ozzy-osbourne-still-alive
Ozzy Quote: https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/112395-out-of-everything-i-ve-lost-i-miss-my-mind-the
Ozzy Osbourne Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ozzy_Osbourne
Ozzy/John Osbourne Nigh Flight Interview: https://youtu.be/3OZyM2KQsj8
The Batman (2021) trailer: https://youtu.be/6Vc0xXO_Sbs
A Clockwork Orange Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Clockwork_Orange_(film)
Coin Market Cap: https://coinmarketcap.com/
Coin Market Book: https://coinmarketbook.cc/
Bix Weir and Road to Roota: http://www.roadtoroota.com/
Alan Greenspan Apple Commercial: https://youtu.be/rtZhTugVwoI
Alan Greenspan Wiki: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/a/alangreenspan.asp
Bart Chilton Dies: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-04-28/former-u-s-cftc-commissioner-bart-chilton-dies-at-age-58
Steve Jobs' OWN cancer denials: https://participatorymedicine.org/epatients/2011/10/steve-jobs-cancer-denial.html
Steve Jobs Cancer Timeline: https://abcnews.go.com/Health/CancerPreventionAndTreatment/steve-jobs-pancreatic-cancer-timeline/story?id=14681812
China Coronavirus Getting Worse: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/title | https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/shocking-video-shows-people-street-being-rounded-wuhan-begins-wartime-measures
Cliff High Critical Thinking (latest on Coronavirus 2/15): https://youtu.be/ersl7dx-WjI
COVID-19 Biological Weapon Possibilities: https://www.globalresearch.ca/biological-weapons-useful-timely-factual-overview/5702842?utm_campaign=magnet&;utm_source=article_page&utm_medium=related_articles | https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-geopolitical-deployment-of-biological-weapons/5703005
Indian Doctors Combat COVID-19 w/ Homeopathy: https://www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/indian-authorities-propose-use-of-homeopathy-to-prevent-coronavirus-67075
Chinese Woman POSSESSED and SAVED by Chi Master: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3623296/Possessed-woman-Supermarket-China-collapses-screams-terrified-shoppers.html
Coronavirus, the Economy and the Perfect Storm: https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/coronavirus-and-credit-a-perfect-storm
Masaki Miyagawa and Sacred Geometry Protection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xA1l25pwhdY&;t=2718s | https://www.akaida.com/store/powered-radionics-pyramid | https://www.spooky2-mall.com/products/
Hawaii Merkaba and Ho'oponopono: https://www.muaisa.org/vortex?lightbox=i30a34 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OL972JihAmg
RED MEAT CANCER: https://www.awaken.com/2015/10/who-processed-meat-can-cause-cancer-red-meat-probably-can/
FASAB 56 and SPACE FORCE taking shape: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/space-force-taking-shape/
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