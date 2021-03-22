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Interview with Del Bigtree on the Beach
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170 views • March 22, 2021
Del Bigtree shares with us why he chose to speak in Honolulu, Hawaii during the March 20, 2021 Worldwide Freedom Rally, the "hospitality" of the HPD and the difference in the use of masks in Austin, Texas as compared to Honolulu.
You can visit his website here:
https://TheHighwire.com/
#TheHighwire.com #Honolulu #Freedom
You can visit his website here:
https://TheHighwire.com/
#TheHighwire.com #Honolulu #Freedom
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