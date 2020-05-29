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Secrets of Revelation 12-14 and the comfort of the Truth, the GREEN Phase, etc.
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25 views • May 29, 2020
Bob and Aaron survey recent posts and talk about the GREEN Phase.
We feature the updated interactive study of Revelation 12-14, exposing some of its secrets.
We give our attention to the comfort of The Truth in the present trials of our time.
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
We feature the updated interactive study of Revelation 12-14, exposing some of its secrets.
We give our attention to the comfort of The Truth in the present trials of our time.
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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