Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un met at the Vostochny cosmodrome in the Amur region.

"I am very happy to see you"

Vladimir Putin warmly greeted Kim Jong Un

Putin answered the question whether Russia will help the DPRK build satellites: that’s why we came to the Vostochny Cosmodrome .

“The leader of the DPRK shows great interest in rocket technology, and they are trying to develop space,” the Russian president noted.

Putin was asked whether military-technical cooperation would be discussed during the talks with the leader of the DPRK.

“We’ll talk about all the issues, at great length. There is time,” the president replied.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were given a tour of the key facilities of the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un visited the launch complex for the Soyuz-2 family rockets.

Putin and Kim Jong-un completed negotiations; they lasted about four hours. Nothing is reported about the results.



