Bases 33 Part 5 Steve Bassett the UAP Hearings May 2022

Here we have a detailed discussion about the UAP Hearings in Washington, May 2022.

Steve Bassett gives an incisive look and deep polituical analysis on this new series of hearings. UFO has Gone, its now UAP.



Stephen Bassett is a political activist, Disclosure advocate and the executive director of Paradigm Research Group (PRG) founded in 1996 to end a government imposed embargo on the truth behind extraterrestrial related phenomena. He has spoken to audiences around the world about the implications of "Disclosure" - the formal confirmation by heads of state of an extraterrestrialpresence engaging the human race. He has lectured around the world on the political implications of UAP/ET phenomena and given over 1200 radio and television interviews. PRG's advocacy work has been extensively covered by national and internationalmedia

including being featured on CNN,Fox News, MSNBC and in the

Washington Post and New York Times.

In 2013 PRG organized and conducted a "Citizen Hearing on

Disclosure" at the National Press Club in Washington. In November of 2014 PRG launched a two year political initiative out of Washington, DC that injected the ET issue into the 2016 presidential campaign. PRG will soon launch a new project

based out of Hollywood, CA and Washington, DC. Bassett has appeared in many

documentary films and his lectures and interviews are well represented on You Tube.

Main website: www.paradigmresearchgroup.org