Bombshell! Dr. Robert O. Young's Sentence Sentence 5 years and 8 months

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Setting a Precedent for Health Freedom.
On February 7, world-renowned scientist, biochemist, nutritionist, and Naturopathic practitioner Dr. Robert O. Young was sentenced by the San Diego Superior Court to one count of "treating the sick without a certificate," one count of "conspiring to treat the sick without a certificate," one count of elderly "theft," and one count of "elder abuse." A single individual, Jane Clayson, pressed these charges, believed to have acted for personal, selfish gain. - A.L.
The video is Christopher Key outside the Vista courtroom on May 28th 2025 in San Diego, after the trial. He gives an update on the sentencing and speaks to Robert’s son, Adam Young, on how he feels about the verdict. Robert Young was given 5 years and 8 months.- C.K.
Source: https://humanconsciousnesssupport.substack.com/p/bombshell-dr-robert-o-youngs-sentence
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/