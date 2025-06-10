Bombshell! Dr. Robert O. Young's Sentence Sentence 5 years and 8 months

Setting a Precedent for Health Freedom.

On February 7, world-renowned scientist, biochemist, nutritionist, and Naturopathic practitioner Dr. Robert O. Young was sentenced by the San Diego Superior Court to one count of "treating the sick without a certificate," one count of "conspiring to treat the sick without a certificate," one count of elderly "theft," and one count of "elder abuse." A single individual, Jane Clayson, pressed these charges, believed to have acted for personal, selfish gain. - A.L.

The video is Christopher Key outside the Vista courtroom on May 28th 2025 in San Diego, after the trial. He gives an update on the sentencing and speaks to Robert’s son, Adam Young, on how he feels about the verdict. Robert Young was given 5 years and 8 months.- C.K.

Source: https://humanconsciousnesssupport.substack.com/p/bombshell-dr-robert-o-youngs-sentence

