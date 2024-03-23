Acta Pilate ( The letter of Pontius Pilate to caesar about yeshua (jesus') crucifixion+rising / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





March 22, 2024





(Acta Pilate- the writings-letter of Pontius Pilate writing to caesar on yeshua-Jesus Christs) death on the cross, burial and resurrection.....)

Today is now 3/22/24... Showing biblical signs relating to yeshua ( Jesus Christ).. I show the biblical signs usually that Christ warned to be seen before his second coming. And I show at times biblical signs on earth yeshua Jesus said we'd see before his second coming. today you'll see even more proof something I heard of years ago and finally found the released documents from the Vatican showing the letter Pontius Pilate wrote to Cesar about Jesus ( yeshuas) death on the cross and Christs burial and rising the third day. And more. Please see my main notes about this video that are split into 2 parts in my comments section as YouTube said my notes are too long so split main notes in 2 parts of my comments section under the video. Thanks for watching. and do note the woman that original posted this video if go to her channel she does have real old ancient writings that have been verified from many sources though to she shares Alot of new age stuff that's not biblical at all though I will be sharing more from her channel on actual writings that others from jesus' time saw and witnessed matching what bible prophecy has shown in the biblical scriptures....





Video credited to psimodel YouTube channel/ link here- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQUJGceTH9I&t=0s





