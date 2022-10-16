Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Communist China was created by Rothschilds and their agents
265 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Donate

Russia Ukraine Updates


October 12, 2022


'⁣Communist China was created by Rothschilds and their agents.

October 1 1949, Mao Tse Tsung declared the founding of the People's Republic of China in Tiananmen Square, Beijing. He was funded by Rothschild created Communism in Russia and also the following Rothschild agents: Solomon Adler, a former United States Treasury official who was a Soviet Spy; Israel Epstein, the son of a "Jewish" Bolshevik imprisoned by the Tsar in Russia for trying to ferment a revolution there; and Frank Coe, a leading official of the Rothschild owned IMF.


"Jews" were behind the rise to power of Mao Tse Tung, the communist dictator of China, who tortured and murdered tens of millions of Chinese (mostly Christians) during his brutal reign. Sidney Shapiro, an American "Jew", was in charge of China’s propaganda organ. Another "Jew", Israel Epstein, was Mao’s Minister of Appropriations (Finance).'


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1nkl2a-communist-china-was-created-by-rothschilds-and-their-agents..html


Keywords
russiapropagandarevolutionjewsfundingchinarothschildsunited statescommunistfinanceagentsimfsoviet spyothertsarmao tse tsungsolomon adlerisrael epsteinjewish bolshevikfrank coesidney shapiro

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket