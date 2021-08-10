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August 9th American Marxism is here, how did we get here?
Patriot Nation Live
Patriot Nation Live
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240 views • August 10, 2021
Marxism is here and destroying America, Obama Appointed Judges across the country are refusing to prevent draconian policies and destroying states rights for their woke agenda, and how lawlessness and the woke ideology of the small minority of the population has been so successful.


We will discuss all of this and more

Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy