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August 9th American Marxism is here, how did we get here?
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240 views • August 10, 2021
Marxism is here and destroying America, Obama Appointed Judges across the country are refusing to prevent draconian policies and destroying states rights for their woke agenda, and how lawlessness and the woke ideology of the small minority of the population has been so successful.
We will discuss all of this and more
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
We will discuss all of this and more
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
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