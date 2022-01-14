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Pharisee pastors redefine Bible on women's head coverings to get donations & support nude feminists
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32 views • January 14, 2022
The "Women's March" and "women's head coverings Bible command" were a test by God for the Western feminist nations, in order to validate God's righteous judgment wrath upon the Western feminist nations' apostate harlot Church by sword and famine and plague, as a final chance to repent. They not only do not restrain the spirit of the AntiChrist, but they condone and give permission to the devil by their silence of all the evils we exposed. It is an insult to our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus’ self-sacrificial work on the cross, in order to give us forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. What do they take God’s precious blood for, when they keep saying in their prayers over and over again, “By the precious blood of Jesus Christ?” If they do not care for the blood of 12 million children by hiding the adrenochrome blood farms on the Draco Prime royal bloodline reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Lt. Col. Michael Aquino’s moon LOC (lunar operations command), and Mars planet cities children experiments, and Vergis B planet human meat farms industry, and the merchant marine slave trade of millions of children to the nephilim & chimera alien specie’s civilizations and the Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet, then what do they mean when they pray, “By the precious blood of Jesus Christ?” Hypocrites. There was minimal vibration of the bed and body and heat sensation last night, but I did wake up once last night with my upper body damp with body fluid, and my right collar was wet, and even my arms were wet, so I think they did a burst of the conventional kitchen microwave oven weapon frequency attack which oozes the body fluid out of your body just like the juice of the roast chicken in the microwave oven. They may have been doing it every night. I told you Satan Lucifer’s grand mighty noble pervert hell’s army are kitchen chefs. They love to try to cook alive the real Christians, just like they tried to cook alive Shadrach Meshach Abednego. They skewer and roast our human specie girls before they eat Hillary Clinton’s pedophile mass lesbian rapist feminist cannibal “Hansel & Gretel witch” barbecue spirit cooking ritual girls, and pull out their brains alive (which they call the “walnut”) with forceps to eat them. These Draco Pleiadian Mantis reptilian hybrid earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witch globalist elite feminists see our human girls as just a piece of vagina and a piece of microwave oven cooked alive roasted meat, whose leftover human meat they throw into the supermarket and restaurant food. And their “ordained & allowed & trained” Illuminati church pastors condone everything by their silence and hiding in fear from all the cooking alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms, just like the German religious Christian freak hordes during World War 2 ignored the cooking of 6 million Jews in the Nazi holocaust camp ovens. These fake job position “pastors” who redefined hundreds of Bible verses for Satan Lucifer, and kicked out all our real Christians apostles and prophets and original Bible verses and Jesus out of their churches, just like they still kick us out today, disgrace our holy God’s name and honor and self-sacrificial love and righteousness and blood on the cross.
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See video:
See video:
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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