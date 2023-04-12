Create New Account
Tankar och funderinger med Ole Dammegård, Ulf Bejerstrand & Ulf Bittner
5 views
channel image
TowardsTheLight
Published 17 hours ago |

Trots en lina som inte helt vill sig, så känns det som att det fanns en känsla i luften som visar lite hur det känns idag. Allt har spårat ur, men samtidigt så kan det lika gärna bli något bra via denna märkliga resa. Vi får helt enkelt bara hålla i hatten och se vart stigen leder oss. ALLT ÄR MÖJLIGT 2023!

Keywords
5gagenda 2030digital currencydigital id

