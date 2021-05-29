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A Solution to End of the World (ButterFly Effect)
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10 views • May 29, 2021
Main YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/3j5BxGr
Do you feel like you fall short of God's will over and over again? No sooner do you make some progress in understanding the kingdom of heaven, than you start to lose it. This up and down aspect of our relationship with God can be quite depressing. Is it part of the problem with religion, or could it be part of the solution? In this inspiring sermon, Voice tries to get you to look at the ups and downs from a different perspective.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Raúl
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdr1y...
Somewheremaybe
Elusive Butterfly - Lyrics - Bob Lind
Do you feel like you fall short of God's will over and over again? No sooner do you make some progress in understanding the kingdom of heaven, than you start to lose it. This up and down aspect of our relationship with God can be quite depressing. Is it part of the problem with religion, or could it be part of the solution? In this inspiring sermon, Voice tries to get you to look at the ups and downs from a different perspective.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Raúl
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdr1y...
Somewheremaybe
Elusive Butterfly - Lyrics - Bob Lind
Keywords
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