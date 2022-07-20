The Council on Foreign Relations | Their exploitations and how they control governments

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The Council on Foreign Relations is a think tank dedicated to controlling members of government, business executives, journalists religious leaders and civilians regarding foreign policy
launched an international initiative to inject agendas and ideas into the public and control the leading institutions by tracking.....