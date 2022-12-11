TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Dec. 6, Corrupt government, censors, sex and family! 40 min.

Truth vs. NEW$ 2nd Part of 3. (6 Dec. 2022) with James Fetzer, Donald Grahn and Scott Bennett.



With the House coming under GOP control, there are big plans for investigating the Biden admin, including the Secretary of Homeland Security for allowing unrestricted illegal immigration across the border, which appears to be part of a plan to flood the US with 100,000,000 migrants to permanently make US no longer a White (or American) population and culture, which will spell the end of exceptionalism as the US sinks to the level, not just of a 2nd world, but of a 3rd world nation.

Frankly, I think we are already there in relation to crime, law enforcement, and our judicial system.

Totally lost!

A Court of Appeals has struck down the appointment of a Special Master for the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, which I regarded as the best outcome possible, where the FBI has even (subsequently) admitted that it was a political stunt to tar Trump in relation to the coming midterms and where they found nothing incriminating but only documents of personal interest.

Among the Congressional investigations we may anticipate will be those of Twitter employees who participated in massive censorship of Trump supporters and conservative voices, including my own.

I am delighted to have been restored to Twitter.

You can find my tweets @jimfetzer.

The Ivy League has gone "woke", where even my own alma mater, Princeton, has now disgraced itself with a course on Black S&M and related matters.

<><><><><>



See Part 3: as our FF&CC (False Flag & Conspiracy Conference) 2022 conference was a smashing success and now has a $5 option to pick and choose any specific presentation and have access for 6 months.

Learn real Truths - ENJOY!