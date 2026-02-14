Winter Heat (1998, Saturn)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Winter Heat (ウィンターヒート) is a sports game originally developed for the arcades by Sega and Data East. It was ported to the Saturn, and published by Sega (in Europe, North America, Australia and Japan) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil). The game also came out for Playstation 2.
Winter Heat features an Olympia-like winter sports competition. You select one out of eight (plus one secret) characters who all have strengths in certainb disciplines. The game features eleven disciplines, each with individual controls. Similar to Epyx' Winter Games, controls rely either on timing and/or button mashing. Up to four players can participate.