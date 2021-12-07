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Symbol of health: angel of death, Merry Nimrodmas, 72 infernal names from Jehova, Torah's hidden occultism, Egyptian magic:Moses
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96 views • December 07, 2021
A video of slides for pausing and reading. A summary of everything important in this research.
As we re marching towards the Antichrist in this Jewish Empire we live in, the Yeshua-Yehua-Yehova lies will dominate everything. The truth has already been lost and the fanaticism of the circumcised churchians makes it even worse. They have no knowledge of history or the basic understanding of what the Cronian cult was, a danger to humanity, and anti-Greek as our philosopher Plutarch said. They lack the common sense to see that the real God would never impose circumcision, would never have a contract, let alone contract of blood and would never command people to be drenched in blood or focus on the blood of Jesus, whatever Paul is preaching.
As we re marching towards the Antichrist in this Jewish Empire we live in, the Yeshua-Yehua-Yehova lies will dominate everything. The truth has already been lost and the fanaticism of the circumcised churchians makes it even worse. They have no knowledge of history or the basic understanding of what the Cronian cult was, a danger to humanity, and anti-Greek as our philosopher Plutarch said. They lack the common sense to see that the real God would never impose circumcision, would never have a contract, let alone contract of blood and would never command people to be drenched in blood or focus on the blood of Jesus, whatever Paul is preaching.
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