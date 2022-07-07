Martin Armstrong - Year of Violence 2023, WWIII after 2024, US Dollar Way Up

4:48 Western leadership thinks they can beat Russia.

5:56 Capital flows into US from around the world - July, August, September 2022; sends US Dollar up to retest 22-year highs (2000) and then, 50-year highs (1985). Year of Worldwide Violence (including US) and war in Europe for 2023. WWIII after 2024, against Russia and China.

Big Bang was 2015.75 (October 1, 2015) peak in medicine, law, arts, entertainment, sports, etc.

Collapse of Socialism begins 2024.676.

Collapse of Western Civilization begins 2032.95.

Power shift to China 2037.25 (224-year cycle).

2 clips, 10:14.



Thumbnail: US Dollar 50-year chart. US Dollar hit November 2002 (20-year highs on July 5, 2022). Money flows into the US Dollar from around the world full-steam ahead.



Entire 1-hour 7-minute interview is here:



Prepare for War, Higher Energy Prices & Significant Civil Unrest - Martin Armstrong

https://rumble.com/v1ardcr-prepare-for-war-higher-energy-prices-and-extreme-civil-unrest-martin-armstr.html