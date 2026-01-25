This a public awareness video post for fellow NYSEG customers with high cost electric bills.

NYSEG changed previous months’ kilowatts usage, adding 10,000 units applied in 28 days, yielding a 13X greater than average cost in the July 17, 2025 bill statement.

Then in August NYSEG issued the threat of the power shut off unless paid in full.

Customer findings in the two way recorded call July 28th with a NYSEG staff member coordinated through the local NYS Senator’s office director to avoid the customer service rep’s 6 week delay as of July 22nd.

The staff member boldly stated they changed the previous months’ kilowatts usage as an acceptable business practice based on their opinionated bogus data illustrated in this video.

Contacted the NYS Public Services Department (DPS) after receipt of the power shut off threat and hundreds of hours of time spent, NYSEG “corrective action” issued to “refund the money” with an apology for the “cause” due to a “miscalculation”. Unacceptable!

NYSEG then mailed multiply revised bill statements, removing the 10,000 unit charges.

This video post contains the relative summary and recorded call data for public awareness.

“NYSEG must be held accountable” Facebook group 1500 top contributor member.