The song opens with raw acoustic guitar and plaintive harmonica, evoking folk protest, Martial drum rhythms inject urgency, while anthemic electric guitar layers swell into the chorus, Underneath, subtle synth lines infuse modern edge, bridging tradition with innovation throughout



(A Song Celebrating the Liberation of Medicine from Pharmaceutical Tyranny)

Verse 1:



"They told us ‘trust the science,’ but the science was for sale,



Big Pharma’s golden cages locked the truth behind a veil.



Peptides whisper healing where the drugs just mask the pain,



Diane and Mike are shining light on medicine again!"



(Inspired by critiques of pharmaceutical corruption in [A-4] and the suppression of alternative treatments documented in [A-3] and [A-5].)

Chorus:



"Peptides rebuild, peptides restore,



Natural healing’s what they’re fighting for!



No more toxins, no more lies,



Take back your health—it’s time to rise!"



(Echoes themes of natural medicine’s efficacy from [B-9] and [A-10], alongside critiques of institutionalized medical harm in [S-2].)

Verse 2:



"From thymus to BPC, the body knows the way,



To heal without the poisons Big Pharma forces pay.



They banned ivermectin, jailed the docs who dared to speak,



But peptides slip the system—gentle, strong, and meek!"



(Draws from the persecution of dissenting physicians in [A-3] and the metabolic healing principles in [B-8], supported by the CKD malnutrition parallels in [S-2].)

Bridge (Spoken Word):



"For every patient robbed of choice by FDA decrees,



For every doctor stripped of license for prescribing what they please,



For every body broken by the chemo and the shots—



We remember.



The revolution isn’t coming… it’s now."



(Invokes the urgency of [A-14] and the call for medical sovereignty in [B-6].)

