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Denmark made it legal to arrest people who don't get Vaccinated
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225 views • November 16, 2020
ZGoldenReport - Nov 16 2020
DENMARK: 9 days of protests over a new law that "would be able to define groups of people who must be vaccinated. People who refuse the above can be coerced through physical detainment, with police allowed to assist."
The Canadian government, on its official acquisition website (Buyandsell.gc.ca) is requesting bids for "Programmable Hydraulic Guillotines" as part of, "products and services in support of Canada's response to COVID-19." https://tinyurl.com/y5ztjlry
DENMARK: 9 days of protests over a new law that "would be able to define groups of people who must be vaccinated. People who refuse the above can be coerced through physical detainment, with police allowed to assist."
The Canadian government, on its official acquisition website (Buyandsell.gc.ca) is requesting bids for "Programmable Hydraulic Guillotines" as part of, "products and services in support of Canada's response to COVID-19." https://tinyurl.com/y5ztjlry
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