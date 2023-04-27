MUST HEAR MESSAGE****THE ADAM SINDROME

Praise The Most High and Christ brothers and sisters. We pray that you all are well. Continue to pray for us in doing this work for Christ Yashaya. Brothers, sisters, husbands, and wives let us be obedient to The Most High, love each other, pray for one another, and help each other during these terrible times we are living in. Prepare. Learn to hear the voice of The Most High and Christ during this time. That is what the whole message is to have a true life changing relationship with Christ, live holy, keep his commandments, and know his voice. His salvation is for all (Romans 1:16) and those that are drawn by Christ to the Most High must Repent of sins, turn away from. Be encouraged all of you that truly are in the way of the true doctrine of Christ spoken and written in the holy scriptures (bible). Fast, read, study, pray, and labor in the spirit for others. Blessings to all of you that are truly of Christ.

If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst. Matthew 18:20. If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

Blessings and shalawam.



