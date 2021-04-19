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Military might comparison of Christian troops in America with China's underground persecuted church
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70 views • April 19, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021). The Chinese Christians do not have any Bibles or any buildings or any musical instruments or any money, but they are filled by the Holy Spirit and growing to millions of members, because of the persecution by the “Rothschild family-owned Chinese communist party” Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite pedophile cannibal witches. The Western feminist nations’ religious Christian convert hordes have Satan Lucifer’s ordained and Illuminati certified church pastors, and lots of Satan Lucifer’s Internet Christian ministry business industry Word of God that is sold for money, and Satan Lucifer’s fabulous fancy church buildings made from stolen 10% salary tithe taxes by the 501c3 Satan-spiritual-contracted religious institutions, and Satan Lucifer’s amazing musical instruments, and Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry, and millions of useless worthless meaningless cowardly traitor pastors and religious Christians who all abandoned me to fight the Illuminati NWO CIA NSA MI6 FBI alone to protect them and their families and the women & children and human specie from the nuclear wars and pandemics and famine and FEMA camps, except for one real Christian brother in Christ who was willing to have himself and his family slaughtered in order to fight alongside me against this pedophile cannibal Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” wicked rulers of earth in the underground dungeons of the White House, and underground Draco alien egg hatching farm under the royal palaces, and Vatican, and UN, and Pentagon, and Mars planet cities, and Nazi 4th Reich Ceres planet cities & 5,000 spaceship imperial space fleet, and Rothschild naked children forest hunting estate, and CIA NSA MI6 FBI headquarters, and schools, and churches, and corporate offices, and police stations. The Western feminist nations’ religious Christian convert hordes also have church cookies and coffee, and church pagan Christmas dramas, and funny comedy church sermons, and fun Christian worship bands, and church dating companies to breed genetic descendants to be killed in the Tribulation Age as the Bible prophesies, and lot of Satan Lucifer’s “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Rapture theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” emergency gold from the fraud scam intelligence agency business Steve Quayle Satanist Christian ministry. When you compare the fact that there are millions of Chinese Christians in the Chinese underground churches compared to only one real Christian in the Western feminist nations out of millions of fake religious Christians who “redefine the Bible verses,” and “rebel against women’s head coverings” for Jezebel, and “cross-dresses in Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project men’s trousers,” and “taxes 10% unbiblical salary tithe taxes,” means that Satan Lucifer’s persecutions get rid of 99% of the religious gutter trash fake Christians and it makes the churches grow to millions of real Christians because the Holy Spirit is able to flow back into the churches. Satan Lucifer’s infiltrated nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar Illuminati New Age Wicca witch pastors and elders and church staff and millions of fake religious Christian convert hordes makes the churches throw out the real Christians, and gang-stalk and try kill the real Christians with assassins. While we real Christians are going through a tribulation age of CIA microwave oven weapon cooking alive from next door homes and rooms every day, the religious Christians are singing and eating and marrying in their churches. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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