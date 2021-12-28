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Communicating to Survive the Coming Changes (Dan Schultz 1/3)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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160 views • December 28, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

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Dan Schultz who runs a sustainable living project in the remote Siskiyou Mountains talks about communication in community, permaculture, animal husbandry, and wildcrafting during these dramatic socio-economic changes sweeping our planet. What can we expect as the human mind processes these changes. Are your prepared with food & energy as society begins to unravel?

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